Buster Posey thanks Giants fans in two-page letter

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Longtime San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey officially announced his retirement Thursday.

Posey, 34, played his entire 12-year career with the Giants — winning three World Series championships with seven All-Star appearances, four Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove, and a batting title along the way.

The 2012 National League MVP was the face of the franchise and has grown to be a fan-favorite throughout the years.

Posey said his family, the Giants, and their staff helped make his “baseball dream a reality.” He wrote a lengthy thank you letter to the numerous fans who have supported him throughout the years.

In the two-page message, the Georgia native recalled one of his earliest baseball memories with his grandfather when Sid Bream of the Atlanta Braves slid into home plate to send his childhood team to the World Series in 1992.

The way a 5-year-old Posey was excited about his hometown team is the same way many kids — some now adults — were excited about the many postseason moments Posey provided them.

Some of the memories mentioned were Edgar Renteria’s game-winning home run to clinch the 2010 World Series, Posey catching the final strike from Sergio Romo in the 2012 World Series, Madison Bumgarner coming out of the bullpen to win Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, and the catcher calling the final pitch for the final out of Matt Cain’s perfect game.

Posey looks to make his Hall of Fame case for a spot in Cooperstown once he is eligible five years from now.