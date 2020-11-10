Ex-Giant Mac Williamson suing Oracle Park operator after injury

San Francisco Giants’ Mac Williamson waits to hit during batting practice before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former San Francisco Giant Mac Williamson is suing the company which operates Oracle Park.

The lawsuit against China Basin Ballpark Company claims a concussion he sustained in 2018 effectively injured his career. He had tripped over bullpen mounds while making a catch — which Williamson’s attorney says were an unreasonable safety hazard.

“My injuries could have been avoided but for the park’s failure to relocate the bullpen mounds,” Williamson said on Tuesday. “The challenge of trying to overcome the most severe concussion symptoms (nausea, dizziness, vision issues) continues to be immense.”

Williamson says he didn't originally plan to pursue legal action, he was just focused on working to get healthy. But now, his intent is to "hold the park owners accountable…for carelessly risking every great player's career by needlessly placing the mounds on the field." — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) November 10, 2020

The San Francisco Giants gave a statement about the lawsuit, partially saying:

“Williamson’s claims are properly resolved through the grievance or workers’ compensation process, not through the courts.”

According to Williamson, he intends to hold the park owners accountable for “carelessly risking every great player’s career by needlessly placing the mounds on the field.”

Latest Stories: