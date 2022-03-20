SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the 99-day Major League Baseball lockout over, San Francisco Giants fans are now able to see their team live at Oracle Park starting in April.

With the exception of Opening Day, Giants fans can get tickets for as low as $5 to all April and May home games, the team announced.

However, the catch is only those who are Visa cardholders can get the deal by using the coupon code “FLASH.”

The flash sale ends on Monday March 21 at 10 p.m.

The Saturday May 7 game against the St. Louis Cardinals is sold out of $5 tickets, the Giants said.

In April and May, the following teams will be visiting Oracle Park in San Francisco:

Miami Marlins (April 9-10)

San Diego Padres (April 11-13)

Oakland A’s (April 26-27)

Washington Nationals (April 29-May 1)

St. Louis Cardinals (May 5-8)

Colorado Rockies (May 9-11)

San Diego Padres (May 20-22)

New York Mets (May 23-25)

The Giants are coming off a franchise-record 107 regular season wins, which marks the best in MLB, before losing to rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

San Francisco will be without longtime catcher Buster Posey who announced his retirement last November.