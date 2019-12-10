Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy accepts new managerial job in France

(KRON) – The San Francisco Giants’ former manager and France native, Bruce Bochy, has accepted a new managerial position with Les Bleus in their quest for a qualification to the World Baseball Classic in 2021.

Bochy parted ways with San Francisco just months prior, winning three World Series with the team.

The President of the France Baseball Association, Didier Seminet said, “We are proud to announce Bruce Bochy for the Qualifier World Baseball Classic 2020. Born in Landes de Bussac, Bruce has a special relationship with France. We are very honored and excited that he wishes to seize this opportunity to help the development of French baseball. The practice has been steadily developing over the last ten years in France and we believe that Bruce can help the French Baseball Team to enter a new dimension by qualifying for the World Baseball Classic. “

Bochy responded, “I want to stay involved and give back to baseball what he gave me. Managing France is a perfect example of how I can help develop the practice. I was born in France, my son is eligible to play with the team, my brother will help me in the coaching, it is the Bochy family as a whole that will support French baseball. I would like to thank President Seminet for giving me the opportunity to manage the Team de France at the World Baseball Classic Qualifier 2020. Go Les Bleus! “

Bochy is one of seven players originally from the European nation. His father was in the U.S. military and was stationed there when Bochy was born.

The manager will have his work cut out for him as France finished in seventh place out of 12 teams in the 2019 European Baseball Championship.

