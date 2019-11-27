Former Giants reliever Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants former relief pitcher Sam Dyson is being investigated by Major League Baseball for domestic violence, according to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Strang from The Athletic.

The investigation came about recently as Dyson’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis Blackburn, posted two social media posts that alluded to the abuse.

Blackburn’s first post explained the mental and physical abuse she went through.

I am broken though. I’ve allowed my physical health, my emotional health, and my mental health to diminish to nothing. I’ve allowed more things to happen than I want to admit. I don’t know who this girl is right now because this hasn’t been me. I haven’t been me in so long. I’ve allowed myself to use the word “sorry” in every conversation whether I did something wrong or not. I’ve allowed myself to ignore red flags and bad in people because I loved them. I’m not ashamed or embarrassed of the current me because I know I didn’t do this to myself. Alexis Blackburn Via Instagram

The second post was posted on the couple’s cat Snuckles‘ Instagram page.

Snuckles’ page shows pictures of before and after of the cat’s home that Blackburn alleges was destroyed by Dyson.

I want to say a few things about this box. This was the first year I got this box. I am turning 12 soon and this was my first time ever getting this cute box from target. I loved this box. I was able to jump on top of it, look outside, scratch the top, go under and play hide and seek, look through the little window to see what’s going on. I loved this box. As you can see in the second photo, someone I trusted with my safety, protection, and love did the unthinkable while I was inside the box. No one deserves to have their trust broken, but to have your trust broken and not understand why is the hardest thing to grasp at this point. Mom has put up with a lot and some people won’t believe her and that’s okay. This isn’t about believing a person or situation. This is about safety at this point. Mom took me to grandmas for good because unlike my previous “safe space,” GRANDMAS is a safe space. I don’t have to worry about getting hurt because of anger or control. I don’t have to be scared of yelling and things being hurled at mom and me. I don’t have to be scared anymore. Snuckles Via Instagram

According to Rosenthal and Strang, the MLB will interview Blackburn “in the near future” as part of its investigation.

Dyson was traded to the Twins on July 31. The pitcher elected free agency on Oct. 31.

