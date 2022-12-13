SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have landed their big-time free agent. ESPN reported Tuesday night that the Giants agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa.

The Giants missed out on Aaron Judge earlier in the offseason when the reigning AL MVP opted to stay with the New York Yankees. One week later, they gave Correa the second-largest free-agent contract in MLB history.

Correa is a two-time MLB All-Star who won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. The 28-year-old Puerto Rico native spent last season with the Minnesota Twins after playing for Houston for the first seven seasons of his career.

For his career, Correa is a .279 hitter with 155 career home runs in eight seasons. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each season of his career except for two, one of which was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. On the defensive side of the ball, Correa won a Gold Glove award in 2021.

Correa was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft. He was called up to the big leagues three years later, debuting at age 20 and winning the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year award.

In addition to his decorated regular-season career, Correa has had success in the postseason. His 18 playoff home runs are tied for seventh-most in MLB history, and Derek Jeter is the only shortstop to blast more than him.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Correa was one of four marquee shortstops on the free agent market over the MLB offseason. The Giants watched Trea Turner sign with the Philadelphia Phillies and Xander Bogaerts ink with their division rival San Diego Padres before opting to pay up for Correa. Former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson remains available.