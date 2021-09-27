Giants’ Brandon Belt fractured left thumb after getting hit by pitch

San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Belt (9) is hit by a pitch from Colorado Rockies reliever Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Belt had an x-ray on Monday showing that he fractured his left thumb.

On Sunday, the first baseman left the game against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand.

Belt will continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and determine when he will come back.

Update from the #SFGiants on Brandon Belt:

Belt had an X-ray today that revealed a fracture in his left thumb. Belt will continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) September 28, 2021

“It’s not time to reflect on us losing Brandon Belt,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “We’re just not there yet.”

Brandon Crawford remains optimistic that Belt won’t be out for very long.

“It’s scary when it’s a fastball or a hard pitch either close to his hand or on his hands,” he said. “There are so many little bones that can break. From talking to him, he seems like he should be all right, not miss too much time.”

Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.