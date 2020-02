SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants will meet their fans at their Annual FanFest on Saturday morning at Oracle Park.

Fans will get a chance to meet and get autographs from some of their favorite players.

Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt, and Evan Longoria are all expected to be there.

The event is free to attend and the gates open at 10 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.

The Giants will begin Spring Training on Tuesday.