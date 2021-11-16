Giants’ Gabe Kapler named NL Manager of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants season may be over but the awards continue to roll in.

On Tuesday, Gabe Kapler was named the National League Manager of the Year.

In his second season with San Francisco, Kapler guided the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins, their first playoff appearance since 2016, and their first NL West Title since 2012.

That’s our guy. Gabe Kapler has been named NL Manager of the Year. pic.twitter.com/mYxYoweBZI — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 16, 2021

The other two finalists were Brewers manager Craig Counsell, and Mike Schildt, who was fired by the Cardinals after the season.

Counsell and Schildt both received a vote, while Kapler got 28 of the 30 first-place votes.

Kapler was hired by the Giants after Bruce Bochy’s retirement.

Last week, the Giants signed Kapler to a two-year contract extension.