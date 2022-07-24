LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the San Francisco Giants with a seventh-inning rally and won 7-4 for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. The Dodgers complete the 4-game sweep of their archrivals from Northern California.

Trayce Thompson drove in two runs and thrilled his older brother, Klay, with an RBI double during the decisive rally. Unlikely cleanup hitter Jake Lamb delivered a tiebreaking RBI double during that three-run rally as the NL-leading Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of their archrivals with their 15th victory in 16 games overall.

Darin Ruf hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth and Thairo Estrada had a two-run single for the Giants. The Giants and Dodgers will next face each other on Aug. 1 in San Francisco.