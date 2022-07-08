SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Joc Pederson will represent the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. MLB released the starting lineups for the game on Friday, and Pederson was named a National League starting outfielder.

The Giants added Pederson on a one-year deal in the offseason. He has slugged 17 home runs, tallied 41 RBI and hit for a .264 average in 72 games so far in 2022.

Pederson made the team by winning a fan vote. He was among the top five vote-getters for three NL outfield spots, and then finished in the top three in a second vote among those five.

The Palo Alto native came to the Giants after winning the World Series in each of the past two seasons. He was a champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and won the title with the Braves last season after getting sent to Atlanta at the trade deadline.

The All-Star selection is the second of his career. He also made the game with the Dodgers as a rookie in 2015. He was the only Giant to be named a starter.

Pederson will share the outfield with two former teammates — Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. and Los Angeles’ Mookie Betts. The reserves and pitchers for the all-star team will be announced on Sunday. Starting pitchers Logan Webb and Carlos Rodón are candidates to make the team — both are sporting ERAs under 3.00.