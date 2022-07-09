SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have been on a skid to start July, losing seven of their eight games to start the month. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon gave the Giants a performance they needed to get back on the win column.

Rodon starred in San Francisco’s 3-1 win over the Padres Saturday evening in San Diego. He pitched a complete game (9 IP), allowed three hits, one earned run, and recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts.

The Giants three runs were thanks to Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly in the second inning and Wilmer Flores’ two-run home run in the eighth. Rodon now improves with an 8-5 record and a 2.70 ERA on the season.

With MLB All-Star selections Sunday, Rodon looks to earn a spot on the National League roster. He currently ranks second in the NL with 124 strikeouts and eighth with a 2.70 ERA.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Rodon, 29, was signed by the Giants this past offseason for two years and $44 million. He made his first career All-Star team last year as a member of the Chicago White Sox.