SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have signed free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to a report by ESPN.

The deal is for two years and $44 million, including an option to leave after the first year, the report said.

Rodón, 29, last played for the Chicago White Sox where he notched his first career All-Star appearance.

The pitcher posted a record of 13-5, a 2.37 ERA (earned run average), 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings and 24 starts.

Rodón’s 2.37 ERA would have ranked first among MLB starters but did not qualify for the ERA title because he did not pitch enough innings.

After a 99-day lockout ended Thursday, MLB’s regular season is set to begin on April 7.

The San Francisco Giants are coming off a franchise-record 107 wins in the regular season but were eliminated in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rodón will pitch without seven-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey who announced his retirement last November.