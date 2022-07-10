SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson was selected as an All-Star starter for the National League on Friday. Two days later, the team was hoping to get another player in Sunday’s selection for the All-Star reserves.

Starting pitchers Logan Webb (7-3, 2.98 ERA, 105.2 IP) and Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.70 ERA, 124 Ks) were the Giants pitchers hopeful for a spot but didn’t receive the nod. Full list of who made the NL and AL teams can be viewed on MLB’s website, which was released Sunday.

Rodon was left off the roster despite making a strong final push in his last start — a complete game win over the Padres Saturday in San Diego. He pitched nine innings, allowed three hits, one earned run, and struck out 12 batters.

Rodon’s numbers are on par with those who were selected. For example, Cincinnati Reds’ starter Luis Castillo had less wins (3), starts (12), strikeouts (74), and had a higher earned run average (2.92) than Rodon. According to Baseball-Reference, Webb has better numbers than Castillo in the four categories mentioned except ERA.

However, per MLB rules, every team must have at least one representative for the All-Star game. MLB rules entitles a team like the Reds, who are last in the NL Central at 32-54, to have one player on the roster.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Webb and Rodon do have one final chance to make the team if any of the selected NL pitchers pitch the Sunday before the MLB All-Star Game on July 19. That would make that pitcher ineligible to pitch in that Tuesday’s game, potentially freeing up a spot for either Webb or Rodon.

The Giants are currently 43-41 and are in third place in the NL West; 12 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. Full MLB All-Star rosters can be viewed here.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with first pitch at 5 p.m. PT.