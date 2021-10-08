Gov. Newsom, VP Harris pick sides for Giants-Dodgers playoff series

Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) and Vice President Kamala Harris (right) (Photos: Getty)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Northern California versus Southern California.

The San Francisco Giants will take on their rival down south in the Los Angeles Angeles Dodgers starting Friday night in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The playoff series has become a statewide affair with local and state leaders chiming in to root for their California team.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started a friendly war of words with a tweet Thursday — showing support for the city he used to be the mayor in.

Newsom’s rooting interest for the Giants prompted a response from Senator Alex Padilla who is a Los Angeles native.

Newsom proposed a bet with Padilla.

Former San Francisco District Attorney and current Vice President Kamala Harris chimed on the action. Her husband Douglas Emhoff is a Dodgers fan, which could result in a tricky situation for their household.

Harris made it clear which California team she is sticking with.

