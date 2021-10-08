Gov. Newsom, VP Harris pick sides for Giants-Dodgers playoff series

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Northern California versus Southern California.

The San Francisco Giants will take on their rival down south in the Los Angeles Angeles Dodgers starting Friday night in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The playoff series has become a statewide affair with local and state leaders chiming in to root for their California team.

Gov. Gavin Newsom started a friendly war of words with a tweet Thursday — showing support for the city he used to be the mayor in.

As Governor of CA…excited that we're guaranteed an historic playoff series between @MLB's two best teams — the @SFGiants and @Dodgers. One way or another a CA team is moving onto the next round!



But as a native San Franciscan…I may have a different opinion… #BeatLA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2021

Newsom’s rooting interest for the Giants prompted a response from Senator Alex Padilla who is a Los Angeles native.

As Senator of CA…excited that we’re guaranteed an historic playoff series between @MLB’s two best teams — the @SFGiants and @Dodgers. One way or another a CA team is moving on to the next round.



But as a native Angeleno, I may have a different opinion…#LetsGoDodgers https://t.co/PxWdV7L5yA — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) October 7, 2021

Newsom proposed a bet with Padilla.

I see what you did there.



You’re on. How about a good ol’ fashioned bet, @AlexPadilla4CA?



Loser joins winning team's grounds crew, raking the infield & mowing the grass, with memorabilia to benefit charity. In my case — @vetshelpingvets.



Go Giants! #ResilientSF https://t.co/PhecEd1iOt — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 8, 2021

Former San Francisco District Attorney and current Vice President Kamala Harris chimed on the action. Her husband Douglas Emhoff is a Dodgers fan, which could result in a tricky situation for their household.

Doug, we all know the @SFGiants are going to win. https://t.co/8feFjkfm8P — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 8, 2021

Harris made it clear which California team she is sticking with.