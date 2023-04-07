(KRON) — The San Francisco Giants held their home opener for the 2023 season on Friday. It also means this is the first time fans can hear each player’s walkup song as they either go up to the plate and hit or to the mound and pitch.

Take a look at the list (below) released by the Giants on Friday. The list has multiple songs by Snoop Dogg, Drake and Bad Bunny, respectively. (Warning: Some songs may have explicit lyrics).

Some of the players’ choices are quite interesting — to say the least.

OF Michael Conforto

“Baby I’m Back” by Baby Bash & Akon

SS Brandon Crawford

“Still Here” by Drake

3B J.D. Davis

“Lay Low” by Tiesto

IF Thairo Estrada

“Despues De La Playa” by Bad Bunny

IF Wilmer Flores

“I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme Song)

OF Mitch Haniger

“Come Around” by Slightly Stoopid

OF Bryce Johnson

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg

DH/OF Joc Pederson

“I’m So Humble” by Lonely Island

C Roberto Pérez

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny

C Blake Sabol

“Workout” by J. Cole

3B David Villar

“Jumbotron Sh** Poppin” by Drake

OF Lamont Wade Jr.

“Next Time” by Gang Starr

OF Mike Yastrzemski

“When the Leevee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin

P Scott Alexander

“Who I Am” by Snopp Dogg

P John Brebbia

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

P Anthony DeScalfani

“Gimme Shelter” by Rolling Stones

P Camilo Doval

“Bailar” by Deorro feat. Elvis Crespo

P Sean Hjelle

“Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child

P Sean Manaea

“Just The Two of Us” by Grover Washington

P Taylor Rogers

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

P Tyler Rogers

“Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked” by Cage The Elephant

P Ross Stripling

“Like I Love You” by Justin Timberlake

P Logan Webb

“Killa Whale” by Andre Nickatina

P Alex Wood

“Revenge” by Joyner Lucas

One that hasn’t changed is Wilmer Flores’ walkup song, which is the theme song from the hit series “Friends.” The infielder, when first coming to the United States from Venezuela, had learned some of his English by watching the popular series that debuted in 1994.

Flores has had that as his walkup song since 2016.

Perhaps Hjelle’s choice might make you laugh. The 6-foot-11 pitcher chose “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child as his song.

Here’s a link to the playlist with each song selected by 24 different Giants players.

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/2023-sf-giants-walkup-songs/pl.u-d2b0MaLuG7vz11

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3Tv0saqchIChL15uOBnqI9?si=KwLT_OSnT_6kHI8_DihCXQ&nd=1

Last week before the season started, NL West foe San Diego Padres released a similar list.