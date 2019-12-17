Madison Bumgarner says goodbye to San Francisco Giants

(KRON) – The former San Francisco Giants’ left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner is saying goodbye to the organization that made him who he is today.

“It’s tough. The fans in that city mean so much to me. I mean, shoot, it’s been 10 years there and we won three world championships and been through a lot together. They’ve always been as good as they could possibly be to me and I’ll never forget that. I’ll always be thankful for it,” Bumgarner said.

The Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced on Tuesday, the left-handed pitcher signed a five-year contract through 2024 with the team for $85 million dollars.

Bumgarner discussed his decision to move to Arizona, “That part of it was tough but coming here, so far, this place has exceeded all my expectations, and like I said, I’m really excited about it.”

The San Francisco Giants released a statement thanking Bumgarner for his time spent with the organization.

“We thank Madison for all that he has given to the Giants and the ay Area community and we are deeply grateful for the success, excitement and memories he created over a remarkable 11-year period in a Giants uniform. He played a leading role in all three of the Giants’ World Series championships this decade, but none as memorable as his performance in 2014. We will always cherish his epic 2014 postseason run when he earned both NLCS and World Series MVP honors by carrying the team and all the Giants nation toward a third and historic world championship. HE will be forever recognized as one of the greatest pitchers in the 138-year history of the Giants. We wish him and his wife, Ali, all the best as they continue their baseball journey. He is truly a Forever Giant.” -San Francisco Giants

Latest Sports Headlines: