Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager scores on a double by Trea Turner, ahead of the throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

The final score was 7-2. The series is now tied 2-2.

The teams will head back to the Bay Area for Game 5 on Thursday at Oracle Park.

This story will be updated. Check back for details.