NLDS Game 3: San Francisco Giants face Dodgers in Los Angeles

Giants

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run past Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants (107-55, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (0-0, 2.46 ERA, .86 WHIP, 236 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -208, Giants +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLDS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Max Scherzer and Los Angeles will play San Francisco in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers were 58-23 on their home turf in 2021. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .376 this postseason, Will Smith leads them with a mark of .636 in 11 at-bats.

The Giants were 53-28 on the road in 2021. San Francisco has a team batting average of .213 this postseason, Buster Posey has led them with an average of .500

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Julio Urias earned his first victory and Will Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kevin Gausman took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 65 extra base hits and is batting .328.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 90 RBIs and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Giants: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Giants: Tony Watson: (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Scott Kazmir: (hamstring), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News