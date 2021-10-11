NLDS Game 3: What to expect as Giants take on Dodgers in L.A.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants are in Los Angeles for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Monday night.

The first pitch is at 6:37 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

The series has shifted to LA along with all the momentum after the 9-2 loss at Oracle Park on Saturday night.

Every time the Giants have faced any adversity this season, they have fought right through it, and on Monday night, they will look to do the same.

Starting pitcher Alex Wood has only given up two earned runs in his last 13 innings pitched since he returned to the starting rotation after a bout with COVID.

The Giants have also won the last four games Wood’s started, but most importantly, he has more big-game experience than anyone on the Giants staff.

Wood has a 3.55 ERA in 20 post-season appearances — That includes Game 6 of last year’s World Series where he got a win for the Dodgers.

#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler said starters Logan Webb and Kevin Gausman could be apart of the team's pitching plan during games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles. Wouldn't specify any further. @kron4news #ResilientSF — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 11, 2021

Going up against his former team, Wood is familiar with them and they are familiar with him.

Manager Gabe Kapler says Wood’s confidence makes him perfect for this stage.

“He always wants the ball, he wants to stay in the game as long as possible, he always feels like he’s the best option to get the next three hitters out, and you can’t help but respect that level of competitiveness,” Kapler said. “I got a chance to see him on the field today at Oracle before we got on a plane, obviously, and yeah, the preparation is second to none, you know he’s thinking about a game four, five, six days out or more, and everything that he’s doing in the days leading up to that start is by design and he leaves nothing up to chance and I think he’s a perfect example of how we would want a young pitcher to establish his routine as well.”

The series is tied 1-1 going into Game 3.

The winner of Monday’s game will take a 2-1 lead and look for one more win to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Game 4 will be at Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday and if necessary, Game 5 will move back to Oracle Park on Thursday.

The Giants starting lineup for Monday night is:

Tommy La Stella: 2B

Mike Yastrzemski: RF

Buster Posey: C

Brandon Crawford: SS

Kris Bryant: 1B

LaMonte Wade Jr.: LF

Evan Longoria: 3B

Steven Duggar: CF

Alex Wood: P

The Dodgers starting lineup is: