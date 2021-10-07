NLDS: SF Giants prepare for massive rivalry against Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time since 2016, the San Francisco Giants are back in the playoffs — and Game 1 is right around the corner.

The Giants will face their biggest rivals, reigning World Series Champions the Los Angeles Dodgers, for the first time ever in the postseason.

On Thursday, players prepared both physically and mentally for the massive rivalry matchup. Players were on the field practicing at Oracle Park Thursday and just trying to stay loose and have fun.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said he doesn’t want any players putting extra pressure on themselves because they already know how big the series is.

Kapler said the team had a poker tournament Thursday night while watching the Cardinals-Dodgers wild card game.

The starting pitcher for San Francisco will be Logan Webb, who will play in his first postseason game in the MLB ever.

Webb talked about his Game 1 debut.

“I’ve never been apart of a playoff game,” he said. “I’ve been apart of the series we’ve had here and in LA. Even those are pretty crazy. It’s going to be a great series and I think fans from both teams are going to be going crazy.”

Maybe crazy is an understatement.

“I think it’s going to be very intense,” Kapler said. “Similar to the games we played during the regular season with the Dodgers, similar to the last couple of games of the season when the National League West was on the line, similar to the rather intense moments throughout the year — but probably just elevated a little bit.”

All players who spoke to media Thursday said they are very excited to see fans at Oracle Park and experience what the atmosphere is going to be like.

First pitch is at 6:45 p.m.