NLDS: What’s at stake in Game 4 between Giants and Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants greet one another during the first inning in game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After San Francisco’s 1-0 win over rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series Monday night, the Giants are one win away from punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series.

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night with the first pitch at 6:07 p.m. PST at Dodger Stadium.

The Giants are up 2-1 in this best-of-five series.

Pitching matchup

After staying silent about who their Game 4 starters will be, Giants manager Gabe Kapler finally announced his starter in a postgame press conference while Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stayed silent.

Anthony DeSclafani will start Game 4 for the Giants, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

DeSclafani (13-7, 3.17 ERA) takes the mound for the first time since Oct. 1. He last pitched against the Dodgers on Sept. 3 at Oracle Park where he pitched six shutout innings.

As of Tuesday morning, the Dodgers have yet to announce a starter.

Roberts said everything is “on the table” when it comes to who will be standing on that mound Tuesday night, according to MLB.com.

Besides Max Scherzer who pitched 7 innings of one-run ball in Game 3, Roberts is open to use any of his pitchers, including Game 1 starter Walker Buehler on three days’ rest with the Dodgers’ season on the line.

If the Giants win…

With a win in Game 4, the Giants would punch their ticket to the NLCS for the first time since 2014.

It would be the Giants’ fourth NLCS appearance since 2010, which was the franchise’s first World Series title since moving to San Francisco in 1958.

That was also catcher Buster Posey’s rookie year.

It would be tied with the Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals for most NLCS appearances since 2010.

The team will await the NLDS winner between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers in which the Braves hold a 2-1 series lead.

The two are scheduled to play Game 4 at 2:15 p.m. PST Tuesday in Atlanta.

If the Braves win, they will make their second consecutive NLCS appearance with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday at Oracle Park.

If the Giants lose…

The Giants will head home.

Not because their season would be over but for a winner-take-all Game 5 Thursday back in Oracle Park.

The Giants would face elimination, but the franchise is no stranger to high-stakes games during its World Series runs in the 2010s.

San Francisco’s 2012 championship run was highlighted by winning a record six consecutive elimination games. The team also won two winner-take-all games in its 2014 title run.

Yes, most of that team is no longer present except its current leader, Posey, who was a big part of all those pressure-filled contests.

Of course, the Giants would rather take care of business Tuesday and avoid an elimination game altogether.