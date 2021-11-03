Report: Buster Posey to announce retirement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 02: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants looks on in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is announcing his retirement Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Giants have not made an official announcement of the news, which was first reported by The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.

Posey, a seven-time All-Star, opted out of the 2020 pandemic-shorted season to care for his newly adopted twin daughters.

With Posey’s return in 2021, the Giants won a franchise-best 107 regular season games to win the National League West over division rival and defending World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

Posey returned for an All-Star season — posting a .304 average, 18 home runs, and 56 RBIs.

The 2012 NL MVP helped lead the Giants to three World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Posey won a batting title in 2012, a Gold Glove (honoring the best defensive catcher that season) in 2016, and four Silver Slugger awards.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.