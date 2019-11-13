San Francisco Giants hire Gabe Kapler as manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The new era of San Francisco Giants baseball is underway as the team has hired Gabe Kapler as its new manager.

Kapler replaces the legend Bruce Bochy, who retired after 13 years with the team.

Kapler was fired as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after two seasons.

Before that, he was the director of player development with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he worked closely with the Giants general manager.

Kapler is a former outfielder who played 12 seasons in the major league.

He signed a three-year deal with the Giants.

Latest News Headlines: