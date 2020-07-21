San Francisco Giants’ players, manager Gabe Kapler kneel during national anthem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – Several San Francisco Giants players and coaches, including new manager Gabe Kapler, took a knee during the national anthem Monday night before the team’s exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.

Right fielder Jaylin Davis, who is African American, and first base coach Antoan Richardson also took a knee as shortstop Brandon Crawford stood between them with a hand on each of their shoulders. Davis held his right hand over his heart, while Richardson put his hands together in front of him.

It was on the same field where former A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell in 2017 became the first major leaguer to kneel for the anthem.

Kapler is reportedly the first MLB manager to take a knee during the national anthem.

He has been outspoken about social injustice and racial issues, as well as athletes’ roles in helping spur positive change.

“They felt strong about the issue so they knelt,” A’s pitcher Mike Fiers said, according to The Associated Press.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of minorities. He was criticized for years, but public sentiment has changed since George Floyd’s death in May.

