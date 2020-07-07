San Francisco Giants suspend workouts at Oracle Park pending COVID-19 test results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants have announced that they are suspending workouts at Oracle Park, pending the results of tests conducted this past weekend.

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants confirmed that there have been two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed following mandatory testing within the club.

The team didn’t specify whether the positive tests came from the active roster, front office or coaching staff.

Right-handed pitcher Luis Madero and outfielder Hunter Bishop were the first two players from the Giants to test positive.

The MLB acknowledged some teams experienced delays in getting the results of COVID-19 tests over the weekend, which impacted their ability to work out on Monday.

OFFICAL: #SFGiants are suspending workouts at Oracle Park, pending the results of tests conducted this past weekend. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 7, 2020

Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.

Latest Stories: