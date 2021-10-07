Here’s how Giants fans can purchase tickets for potential NLCS games at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: The San Francisco Giants celebrate as they clinch the NL West after a game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on October 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants are getting ready to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series — but fans are already thinking ahead.

If the Giants are able to beat the reigning World Series champions, they will advance to the second round of the MLB Postseason and have home-field advantage at Oracle Park.

Potential home games would be scheduled as:

NLCS Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 16 (Time: TBD)

NLCS Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 17 (Time: TBD)

NLCS Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 23 (Time: TBD) *

NLCS Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 24 (Time: TBD) *

*if necessary

San Francisco would face the winner of the Atlanta Braves-Milwaukee Brewers series.

Tickets for the first game of the potential matchup start at $144. Fans can view and purchase tickets by tapping here.

Go Giants!