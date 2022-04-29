SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As of Friday afternoon, there have been multiple COVID-19 cases within the San Francisco Giants organization, team officials confirmed to KRON4 information that was first reported by the East Bay Times. The team is now limiting clubhouse access.

The Giants’ clubhouse will limit access to “essential employees” until further notice, according to the report. Media will not be allowed in the clubhouse, and players are asked to mask up and report symptoms.

It is not confirmed who in the organization tested positive for the virus.

After the 2020 and 2021 seasons had a number of COVID-19 protocols in place, those rules were relaxed for the 2022 season. That includes COVID-19 testing requirements being dropped for all but symptomatic individuals.

In 2021, MLB dropped its mandate of wearing masks in dugouts for teams with a 85% vaccination rate. The Giants met that threshold last year.

Players on the designated COVID-19 injured list will not count as a spot against a team’s active roster. This season is the first time since 2020 spring training media members were allowed access to the clubhouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.