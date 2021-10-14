Show us your Giants pride ahead of NLDS Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Let’s go, Giants!
The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series Game 5 in just a few hours.
The winner of this game will move on to the NL Championship Series where they will face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 5:07 p.m.
Get ready to cheer on the Giants and show us your pride.
You can share your photos by tagging us on social media or emailing them to web@kron.com.
Or you can download the KRON4 app and share your photos with us via Report It!