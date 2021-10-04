Start time announced for Giants’ postseason opener

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Jarlin Garcia #66 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on October 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants will host Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday at Oracle Park with first pitch at 6:37 p.m. PST, MLB announced Monday afternoon.

The Giants’ opponent is yet to be determined.

The team is awaiting the winner of Wednesday’s NL Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco won a franchise-record and MLB-best 107 games during the regular season to secure a spot in the NLDS as the number one seed in the National League.