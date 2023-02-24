SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants fans can say what they want about the franchise’s moves this past offseason (or lack thereof). However, there’s some good news for Giants fans.

Beer prices are dropping.

The cost of an ice-cold brew will be single digits once again. The prices are set to drop as low as $9 for the 2023 season, Giants CEO Larry Baer said in an interview with KNBR on Friday.

The $9 price tag for a 14-ounce drink, however, only applies to domestic crafts. That includes beers such as Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, etc.

Although it may not sound like a huge decrease in price, it is significant given today’s economy and recent inflation. Certain crafts at Oracle Park cost as much as close to $20.

“We’ve really got to figure out a way to get beets into single-digit territory,” Baer said. “So that went on the shopping list for the offseason.”

Baer and the Giants came through for the Oracle Park fans.

The Giants begin the 2023 season in New York to face the Yankees on March 30. San Francisco’s home opener will be on April 7 against the Kansas City Royals — a rematch of the 2014 World Series.