SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Hold on dad, do not drop that kid!”

Those were the words from San Francisco Giants announcer Duane Kiper as the family of Casey Schmitt was excited — to say the least — after the rookie recorded his first career hit.

Schmitt, in only his second career at-bat, hit a home run to left-center field during the Giants’ 4-1 home win Tuesday night at Oracle Park. Schmitt’s family erupted in excitement.

Cheers, hugs and a dad nearly losing the handle on a baby. Call that an unforgettable moment for a family watching their rookie in his first-ever MLB game.

Schmitt called it “surreal” after he hit a ball over 400 feet out of the ballpark.

Schmitt, 24, is the youngest SF Giant to homer in his MLB debut since Will Clark (22 years old) back in 1986, according to the NBC Sports broadcast.

“I’m really excited that I was able to do that in front of the home crowd, doing it with my family as well,” Schmitt said. “It was really special.”

Schmitt, who played college baseball at San Diego State, made his MLB debut after beginning the season with Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats. The Giants picked the San Diego native 49th overall in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Associated Press contributed to this report.