SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Wilmer Flores had two home runs among his four hits and four RBIs in a 12-0 rout of the San Diego Padres.

The Giants have been scuffling for three weeks but dominated the Padres in taking the final two games of the four-game series.

Wood’s brilliant effort Sunday followed Carlos Rodón’s dominant performance Saturday, when he struck out 12 in a three-hitter.

Wood walked All-Star Manny Machado with one out in the first and didn’t allow another baserunner until rookie C.J. Abrams stroked an opposite-field single to left on the left-hander’s second pitch of the sixth.