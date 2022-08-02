(KRON) — MLB’s trade deadline was at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, marking the last day that teams can trade with one another before the offseason. Both the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s made moves in the days leading up to the deadline.

Giants

Giants trade 1B/OF Darin Ruf to Mets for ID JD Davis, 3 minor league pitchers

After he was signed out of Korea before the 2020 season, Ruf spent three seasons with the Giants and contributed to their National League West champion team in 2021. Now, he is headed to Queens to join the NL East-leading Mets. Ruf’s batting average slipped from .271 to .216 in 2022.

In return, the Giants got JD Davis who has played designated hitter, first base and third base for the Mets in 2022. Davis has a .238 batting average and four home runs this season, but has performed better in earlier years. The Giants also acquired minor league pitchers Carson Seymour, Nick Zwack and Thomas Szapucki.

Giants trade C Curt Casali, SP Matt Boyd, RP Trevor Rosenthal

The Giants traded three other players on deadline day: catcher Curt Casali and injured pitchers Trevor Rosenthal and Matt Boyd. Casali was hitting .232 but has not played since July 4 with an injury. Rosenthal and Boyd were both signed by the Giants but never saw the field. Casali and Boyd will go to Seattle, while Rosenthal will be sent to Milwaukee.

For Rosenthal, the Giants acquired minor league outfielder Tristan Peters. The received Double-A closer Michael Stryffeler and 24-year-old minor league catcher Andy Thomas from Seattle.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Pederson, Rodon stay with Giants

The Giants did not trade either of their two all-stars: outfielder Joc Pederson and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. Both players were acquired in the offseason and can be free agents after the season. They will stick with the Giants for the remainder of 2022 to help the club make a push for the postseason.

A’s

A’s deal SP Frankie Montas, RP Lou Trivino to Yankees for prospects

The A’s made their big move on Monday, sending starting pitcher Frankie Montas and relief pitcher Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees for four prospects. Montas was the A’s opening day starter and led the team in strikeouts before the trade. Trivino struggled in 2022, but compiled 36 saves over five seasons in Oakland.

MLB Pipeline listed all four players that the A’s received (LHP Ken Waldicuk, RHP Luis Medina, LHP JP Sears, 2B Cooper Bowman) on its list of top 30 prospects in the organization. Waldichuk was the highest-rated at No. 3. and Medina came in at No. 7.

Murphy, Laureano stay with A’s

Like the Giants did with Rodon and Pederson, the A’s kept catcher Sean Murphy and outfielder Ramon Laureano despite reported interest from other clubs. Murphy won a Gold Glove award in 2021 and Laureano has clubbed 60 home runs since 2018.