OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves have come to an agreement on a trade for star first baseman Matt Olson, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The A’s will get in return outfield Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.

Olson, an Atlanta native, is coming off of his first All-Star appearance last season — recording 39 homers and racking up 111 runs.