World Series: Washington Nationals force Game 7 against Houston Astros

(KRON) – The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros head into Game 7 with one thing on the line, everything. The Nationals defeated the Astros, 7-2 on Tuesday night forcing one more game at Minute Maid Park.

The Nationals are the first team in MLB history to have four comeback wins facing elimination in a single postseason.

Nationals’ right-hander Stephen Strasburg put together one of the best post seasons in baseball history.

The right-hander threw 8 and 1/3 innings while holding the Astros to two runs, five hits and two walks.

Strasburg threw 104 pitches and struck out seven batters.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals prepares to deliver the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The pitcher looked like he was in trouble after a two-run first inning following a George Springer double and Alex Bregman home run.

Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart noticed that Strasburg was tipping pitches so he gave his right-hander a bit of advice.

Strasburg started to shake his glove when concealing his grip on the ball throwing off each batter from reading what the pitcher was planning to throw.

Following the switch, the ace scattered only three hits to follow Menhart’s advice.

The road team has won each of the first six games, a first in MLB history.

Controversy struck in the seventh inning when a interference call causing Nationals manager Dave Martinez to protest ultimately leading to an ejection.

The 7th inning of Game 6 of the World Series was absolutely ABSURD!



Here's everything that happened 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rx3w2y5HjP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 30, 2019

Nationals clung to a 3-2 lead when shortstop Trea Turner hit the ball to Houston pitcher Brad Peacock with a runner on first.

When Turner sprinted down the first-base line, Turner knocked the glove off of first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

The throw from Peacock arrived at the same time Turner crossed first base. Due to knocking off Gurriel’s glove, the ball sailed past the first baseman.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals is called out on runner interference for colliding with Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Turner was then called out for interference for running inside the baseline.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez headed to the field to challenge the play.

After review, umpires upheld the call on the field that Turner was out.

Martinez was ejected after arguing the controversial call.

ESPN reported,

Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, said in his postgame news conference that the umpires got the call right and that the play was a judgment call and therefore not reviewable or protestable.

Fast forward to two batters later, Nationals Anthony Rendon smashed a two-run home run to left field.

The teams will face off for Game 7 Wednesday night.