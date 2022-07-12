(KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Sonoma County say they have identified 3 monkeypox cases. They are the latest in the growing number of cases across the Bay Area.

Monkeypox is not as contagious as COVID-19 and most people make a full recovery, but it is a growing problem. On Tuesday, health officials in Sonoma county confirmed that there are 3 known cases of monkeypox in the county. KRON4 learned that the infected patients are all experiencing mild symptoms and are resting at home. The county is conducting contract tracing to try to figure out if anyone else might be infected.

The symptoms of monkeypox are often fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, chills, exhaustion, and most telling – a rash that can look like pimples or blisters and appear almost anywhere on the body. If you are experiencing symptoms, especially if you have a rash, follow these guidelines:

Stay home

Avoid intimate contact with others

Cover the rash with clean, dry, loose-fitting clothing

Wear a well-fitted mask

Talk to your doctor.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Health officials here are recommending that anyone who might be worried about monkeypox should avoid crowded indoor settings. Before intimate contact with someone, talk to your partner about their health and any recent rashes or sores.