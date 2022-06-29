SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — According to the CDC monkeypox tracker, there are currently 80 diagnosed cases of monkeypox in the state of California — higher than any other state in the U.S. KRON4 reached out to local health departments to determine how many cases are in each county.

Monkeypox, also known as orthopox, is a disease related to smallpox but is thought to be less severe. Symptoms of the illness include fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue. Some cases that are more serious may result in rashes or legions.

Diagnosed cases of monkeypox in Bay Area Counties*

San Francisco County – 16

Alameda County – 5

San Mateo County – 1

Santa Cruz County – 1

Solano County – 0

Sonoma County – Not reported

Berkeley County – Not reported

The states which are colored blue have at least one diagnosed case of monkeypox (CDC).

Earlier Wednesday, KRON4 reported on the monkeypox vaccine roll out across the Bay Area. The CDC’s vaccine recommendation for monkeypox has been limited to people who think they may have been exposed to it.

*As of Wednesday, June 29