LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first death in California due to monkeypox on Monday.

The patient was a Los Angeles County resident who was “severely immunocompromised” and had been hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

LA public health officials wrote, “To protect confidentiality and privacy, additional information on this case will not be made public.”

Health officials said people who are severely immunocompromised and may have been infected should seek medical care and treatment early.

Symptoms of monkeypox include onset of flu-like symptoms and distinctive rashes or sores that could look like pimples or blisters. United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show the most commonly-reported symptoms are rash (99%), malaise (70%) and fever (64%). Red, flat spots become bumps, which break and crust over into a scab.

The virus is spread through close skin-on-skin contact. According to CDC statistics released in August, 99% of cases were in men, and 94% of cases were in men who reported having sex with men. Among those cases, the majority had reported multiple sexual partners in the prior three weeks.