SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Changes are now in effect for how monkeypox is treated.

The CDC has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the outbreak of the virus. Health officials in the U.S. are expanding the group of people who are able to get the monkeypox vaccine.

The two-dose monkeypox vaccine is called Jynneos. The federal government will be allocating 56,000 doses right away and about 240,000 during the coming weeks.

San Francisco has already received doses of the monkeypox vaccine. The Department of Public Health in San Francisco posted on Twitter that they are working to distribute those vaccines to their health system partners.

CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Dr. Tyler TerMeer, said there’s a large interest for the shots at the foundation’s sexual health clinic where there has been six suspected cases of monkeypox.

“We have received fewer than 100 doses and would need something like six thousand doses to serve all those that come into our prep clinic alone,” said TerMeer.

Monkeypox patients usually experience fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue. More serious cases turn into rashes and lesions.

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the rashes and lesions commonly start in the genital area. “After a few days it may move to the face and the mouth and then to the arms and to the palms,” said Chin-Hong.

The CDC expanded its vaccine recommendation for monkeypox to people who think they may have been exposed. Chin-Hong said anyone can get monkeypox, but a large number of cases are being reported among homosexual men.

He described monkeypox as having a long incubation period of up to a month compared to COVID, which is commonly just a few days.

“Usually, we think about the vaccine as preventing something distantly in the future, but in the monkeypox, it’s actually almost acting like a drug because of that long incubation period,” said Chin-Hong.

TerMeer said in addition to a limited supply of the Jynneos vaccine, there’s also issues with adequate testing supplies for monkeypox.

“There’s a national shortage of the swabs necessary to do that type of testing, and we’re experiencing that at the local level here as well,” said TerMeer.

Chin-Hong said monkeypox is commonly spread by prolonged skin to skin contact. He said practicing safe sex, such as condom use, will help prevent spread, but open and honest conversations with your sexual partners is even more important.