SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is declaring monkeypox a local public health emergency, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The declaration will go into effect starting Aug. 1, which will allow the city to prepare and dedicate resources to prevent the spread.

San Francisco reported its first case of monkeypox on June 3 and cases have continued to rise since then, according to Breed. The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) announced Thursday afternoon it is receiving 4,220 vaccines that will be distributed throughout the city.

As of July 27, there have been 261 monkeypox cases among SF residents, according to city officials. That’s a 39 case increase from the previous day.

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital & Trauma Center, located at 1001 Potrero Ave., will reopen for walk-ins on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, the SFDPH said. It will be open every day from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon until vaccines run out.

Those looking to schedule an appointment for a vaccination can visit the city’s website. San Francisco says the “demand for vaccine is high and supply extremely limited.”

“We know that this virus impacts everyone equally — but we also know that those in our LGBTQ community are at greater risk right now,” Breed wrote in an article on Medium. “Our Department of Public Health has been working with community leaders to raise awareness and distributed our limited vaccines for those most at-risk in the community.”

The declaration will now have to be ratified by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. That is likely to happen on Aug. 8, Supervisor Ralph Mandelman told KRON 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.