Last Updated August 3, 2022 at 10:24 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California and the City and County of San Francisco have both declared a state of emergency over the 2022 monkeypox virus outbreak. In just a few months there have been over 20,000 worldwide cases — with almost 6,000 in the United States alone.

Local political and health leaders have blasted the early federal response to the outbreak, comparing it to the initial federal responses to the viruses that cause AIDS and COVID-19. However, this time there are highly effective vaccines, though they are in short supply, leading to long lines nationwide.

Here is where to get a vaccine to protect you from monkeypox in the Bay Area:

City and County of San Francisco

People who live and work in San Francisco are eligible to be vaccinated if they are one of the following:

Gay, bisexual and other men or trans people who have sex with men, who’ve had more than one sexual partner in the past two weeks,

a sex worker,

someone who has had close contact in the past two weeks with someone with a suspected or confirmed monkeypox infection,

someone who has had close contact with others at a venue or event within a social group in the past two weeks where a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case was identified, including people who’ve recieved notice from a venue or an event of a potential exposure in the past two weeks,

laboratory workers who routinely perform monkeypox virus testing, or

clinicians who have a high risk of occupation exposure.

For people meeting these requirements, there is a walk-in clinic at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital that is usually open on the second floor of Building 30 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, though this is closed pending the next vaccine allotment.

There are also locations that have vaccine supplies by appointment only. According to DPH, these and their numbers are:

“Adult Immunization and Travel Clinic (AITC) patients call: 415-554-2625

Strut patients: call 415-581-1600

Kaiser-Permanente patients: call 415-833-9999

SF Health Network patients: call your provider or health center directly

UCSF patients and non-patients: call 415-502-3566″

People interested in getting vaccinated can sign up for a waiting list at Magnet, a sexual health clinic run by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation at Strut in the Castro neighborhood. Calls to City Clinic in the south of Market neighborhood, where vaccines have been given in the past, were not returned.

Santa Clara County

Both Santa Clara and San Francisco counties have reported that monkeypox is disproportionately affecting Latino men who have sex with men. The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health created a Spanish-language informational poster, seen here, to help protect the health of Spanish speaking people. (Chart courtesy of the Santa Clara County Dept. of Public Health)

People in Santa Clara County are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine if they meet one of the following criteria:

Have had “direct physical contact” with someone confirmed to have monkeypox,

Attended an event or venue where a person contagious with the monkeypox virus was at the event or venue and had “direct physical contact” with others there,

Is a gay, bisexual or other cisgender man who has sex with men, or is a transgender man or woman who has sex with men, and meets at least one of the following criteria: has a recent history of multiple or anonymous sexual partners, participates in group sex, attends or works at sex-on-premises venues, such as bathhouses or sex clubs, is a sex worker, and/or has been diagnosed with at least one bacterial sexually transmitted infection, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis, in the past 12 months.

Eligible individuals can register for upcoming clinics at https://vax.sccgov.org/. Prior clinics have been held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Expo Hall in San Jose.

Pop-up vaccination sites are being run by the health department in coordination with AACI Essential Health Services, Project More, the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center, Silicon Valley Pride, The Gender Health Center, the Valley Homeless Health Care Program, and Q Corner.

People are also encouraged to talk with their own doctors, as “[Santa Clara] County has partnered with large healthcare systems to support them in delivering vaccines to their highest risk members. Many of the vaccine doses received by the County are being allocated to large healthcare systems for that purpose.”

Alameda County

People are eligible to recieve the vaccine in Alameda County if they:

Are a close contact to someone with confirmed monkeypox,

A close contact to someone with high clinical suspicion (i.e., characteristic rash and risk factors) for monkeypox,

A close contact with others at a venue or event or within a social group where a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case was identified,

Living with HIV infection,

A healthcare professional who has been identified with a high or intermediate risk occupational exposure to someone who has confirmed monkeypox according to the CDC exposure risk assessment , or

, or A laboratory worker who routinely handles monkeypox virus samples for diagnosis or testing purposes.

Alameda County has been partnering with the California Department of Public Health at Steamworks Baths in Berkeley on a clinic Wednesdays at noon. Only 300 doses are given per week. KRON4 reached out to the Alameda County Department of Public Health to ask if this will continue beyond August 3, but has not heard back yet.

People are asked to contact their healthcare providers or email monkeypox@acgov.org.

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County has a link to request an appointment at a yet-to-be scheduled monkeypox vaccination clinic, Contra Costa Health Services states.

Marin County

Marin County is using its 150 doses to provide post-exposure prophylaxis for close contacts, its department of health and human services states.

Napa County

The Napa County monkeypox page has no information on where in the county vaccines are available.

San Mateo County

“San Mateo County Health is making its allocation of doses available, as they are received, to local health care providers for their patients at highest risk and to neighboring jurisdictions that are offering large-scale vaccination,” the San Mateo County monkeypox page states.

Solano County

Hospitals and clinics can request vaccine doses from the health department, but there is no information on the website on where in the county these are available to patients.

Sonoma County

“Sonoma County Department of Health Services has received the Jynneos vaccine from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to distribute to counties for preventative use in people who are at high risk because they were notified of an exposure within the past 14 days,” the department states on its website.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox include onset of flu-like symptoms and distinctive rashes or sores that could look like pimples or blisters. CDC statistics show the most commonly-reported symptoms are rash (99%), malaise (70%) and fever (64%).

While the red, flat spots which become bumps can be anywhere on the body, they are most likely in the current outbreak to affect the genital or rectal areas, or the fingers, mouth or eyes. The spots become bumps, which break and crust over into a scab. They may be itchy, but not necessarily.

Further, some people only get one or some of these symptoms; it is possible to have a fever but never a rash, or have these symptoms sequentially and not concurrently.

What is the monkeypox vaccine?

The monkeypox virus is in the orthopoxvirus family alongside smallpox, for which routine vaccination in the U.S. ended in 1972 after the disease was declared eradicated here. Jynneos, a vaccine approved for both smallpox and monkeypox, is at least 85% effective against monkeypox, though its effectiveness reduces over time.

Getting the vaccine within 14 days of exposure can prevent or mitigate disease risk, as the incubation period can be weeks.

Healthcare providers should test for other infections with similar symptoms, such as syphilis. Tests for monkeypox are confirmed at specialized labs.

Side-effects of the vaccine could include redness, pain or swelling at the injection site, muscle pain, headache, fatigue and nausea.

Who can get a monkeypox infection?

CDC and DPH statistics show the current outbreak is primarily affecting men who have sex with men; though at least 13 U.S. cases as of July 25 have been diagnosed in people who were assigned female sex at birth. The virus is spread through close skin-on-skin contact and an adviser on sexually transmitted infections with the World Health Organization stated experts have not determined whether it is a sexually transmitted infection per se, though it is “clearly transmitted during sex.”

However, DPH spokesperson Noel Sanchez cautions that anyone could become infected with the monkeypox virus.

“SFDPH takes monkeypox seriously,” Sanchez stated. “While most cases resolve on their own without pills or treatment, monkeypox can be serious. We are trying to contain outbreaks and reduce transmission to avoid the virus spreading to more people and potentially becoming endemic. To that end, we are doing education and outreach to communities most at risk; tracking monkeypox cases; distributing and administering vaccines as a preventative measure to people at high risk because of an exposure; and supporting testing and clinical guidance to providers, among other efforts.”

Sanchez advises people to: