SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The LGBTQ rights organization Equality California announced a partnership with Uber on Tuesday to provide free rides to and from sites where people can be vaccinated for the monkeypox virus.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to getting vaccinated against the monkeypox virus,” Ramona Prieto, Uber’s head of public policy and communication for the western United States, stated in a press release. “Uber has been a proud partner of Equality California since 2018 and is thankful for its leadership on this campaign to ensure equitable vaccine access for all communities.”

Uber will spot the ride up to $30 each way.

Jynneos, a smallpox vaccine used to inoculate against monkeypox, requires two doses 28 days apart. Uber is offering this benefit for both doses of vaccine.

“As vaccines are becoming increasingly available across our state, it’s critical to ensure transportation is not neglected,” Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang stated in a press release. “We are immensely grateful for our long standing partnership with Uber and their commitment to full lived equality for all LGBTQ+ people.”

People can get the code for the free ride at Equality California’s website.