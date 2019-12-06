Live Now
Controversial UFO photos sold at auction for $16,500

Mystery Wire
UFO photo part of an apparent hoax involving Billy Meier. (KLAS-TV)

MYSTERY WIRE Fraud or not, “Billy” Eduard Albert Meier’s photos claiming to show clusters of UFOs over the Swiss countryside are a prominent part of the lore surrounding UFO investigations.

News that they sold for $16,500 at auction to an unnamed bidder at Sotheby’s Auctions should come as no surprise. They have ascended to icons of the controversial field of ufology, which at the time was in a constant struggle for its reputation. One photo is displayed prominently in “The X-Files.”

For more on the investigation into Meier’s photos and this week’s auction, see our full story and video on mysterywire.com.

