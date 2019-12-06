Controversial UFO photos sold at auction for $16,500

MYSTERY WIRE — Fraud or not, “Billy” Eduard Albert Meier’s photos claiming to show clusters of UFOs over the Swiss countryside are a prominent part of the lore surrounding UFO investigations.

News that they sold for $16,500 at auction to an unnamed bidder at Sotheby’s Auctions should come as no surprise. They have ascended to icons of the controversial field of ufology, which at the time was in a constant struggle for its reputation. One photo is displayed prominently in “The X-Files.”

