Cyborg soldiers could bring new battlefield capabilities by 2050 — Part 1

MYSTERY WIRE — A fascinating study — some might call it scary — explores the battlefield possibilities of cyborg soldiers in the year 2050.
The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command looks 30 years ahead and tries to predict how soldiers and technology will meld. The study identifies four areas that would make soldiers better: vision, muscle control, hearing, and what can only be described as mechanical telepathy.
See the full story and download the report on mysterywire.com.
