In depth on UFOs, AATIP: Our interview with former Defense Department official Luis Elizondo

MYSTERY WIRE — A career intelligence officer named Lue Elizondo spent most of his life operating in the shadows to protect national security. Now he’s best known as the man who blew the whistle on a secret UFO study.
WHO IS LUIS ELIZONDO? Read our dossier on his role in UFO investigations
Elizondo has been interviewed multiple times since leaving the Pentagon in 2017, and he’s taken lumps from critics who question whether he’s still working for the Defense Department, spreading disinformation.
In his longest, most in depth interview to date, Elizondo explained why it is imperitive that the goverment study these unexplained encounters, as reported by military eyewitnesses.
“They’re telling us they’re seeing something, that they don’t know what it is and we have to pay attention. which is backed up by electro-optical data, which is backed up by radar data, which is backed up by more and more layers. At some point you have to look.”
In this exclusive interview, Elizondo explained there wasn’t merely one secret UFO study, but at least two that were managed by the Pentagon.
Lue Elizondo — the full, unedited interview, exclusively on mysterywire.com.
THE INTERVIEW
- Luis Elizondo keeps his distance from ufologists for a reason
- Sorting out the AATIP, AWSAP and BAASS UFO studies with Luis Elizondo
- ATIP’s UFO findings more than Pentagon admits, Luis Elizondo says
- Seeing the big picture crucial to UFO discussions, Luis Elizondo says
- AWSAP got UFO studies – and a lot more – started in 2007
- Forces at Skinwalker Ranch may confound science … but not forever
- Luis Elizondo on what should be secret, and studying ‘metamaterial’
- To The Stars Academy knows more UFO videos are out there
- Public role has tortured him, but Luis Elizondo saw it as the only way