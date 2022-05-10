SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced guard Ja Morant has been ruled doubtful for the remainder of the postseason, the team announced Tuesday.

Morant exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Golden State with right knee soreness. An MRI and a follow-up evaluation revealed Morant suffered a bone bruise in his right knee. The team said Morant is expected to make a full recovery.

After defeating Memphis on Monday night, Golden State leads the series 3-1. The Warriors have a chance to close out the series Wednesday night in Memphis.