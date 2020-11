SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 2020 NBA Draft is officially underway.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and three blocks at Memphis.

The Warriors have three picks: the second overall, the 48th and 51st picks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick.