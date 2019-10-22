Michael Jordan doesn’t believe Warriors’ Stephen Curry is a Hall of Famer, yet

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In an exclusive one-on-one interview on the Today Show with Craig Melvin, NBA legend Michael Jordan sits down with Melvin to discuss the philanthropy Jordan is taking part in and later mentions one Warrior he doesn’t believe to be a Hall of Famer quite yet.

Jordan discussed how he gives back to the community for the purpose of giving, not to advertise and not to promote as the former NBA player prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Melvin then goes on to question Jordan why take part in an upcoming series about his career with the Chicago Bulls, if avoiding the media is always what he’s done.

Jordan explains, “I didn’t want to do it, in all honesty. I felt like it was raw enough that people would not really understand the mentality that it takes to be a winner and to be a leader. I’m still nervous about it.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see how people interpret the whole thing. That’s going to be the most intriguing thing about it,” Jordan says.

Nearing the end of the interview Melvin asks Jordan, “Someone asked you, if you could pick four guys for your pick up team you said, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy. That was six years ago, a lot has happened in six years. Would you keep the same four?”

Jordan replies quickly, “In a heartbeat. If I’m going in the trenches, I played against and with all these guys. I’m going with who I know. “

Melvin responds, “So Steph Curry shouldn’t be offended when he watches this?”

“I hope not, he’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet though.”

Stephen Curry is not a Hall of Famer to be fair because he’s still an active player. In order to reach the Hall of Fame a player must be retired for at least five years before you become eligible.

Curry averages 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

If Stephen Curry retired today:

3x NBA Champion

2x NBA Most Valuable Player

6x NBA All-Star

6x NBA All-NBA selection 3x First team 2x Second team

All-Rookie First Team

5x NBA three-point field goal leader

4x NBA free throw percentage leader

Michael Jordan:

6x NBA Champion

6x NBA Finals MVP

5x NBA MVP

14x NBA All-Star

3x NBA All-Star MVP

10x All-NBA First Team

9x NBA All-Defensive First Team

10x NBA scoring champion

Curry begins his 2019 season with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.