SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA is considering a pause as cases continue growing in the league.
A source told KRON4’s Jason Dumas that the pause would be 7-14 days, if enacted. However, the NBA is hoping they won’t have to do it.
The NBA brass & GMs are expected to meet virtually either Monday or Tuesday to reconsider safety protocols.
Mike Bass, an NBA spokesman said there are no official plans to pause at this time.
“We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly. There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols,” Bass said.
The NBA had recently postponed several games due to COVID-19.
Monday’s game between the Mavericks and Pelicans, plus Tuesday’s game between the Bulls and Celtics were postponed.
And the Boston-Miami matchup was completely called off. Contract tracing has made it so teams aren’t having enough players to play a game.
Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Raiders with some fantastic finishes in 2020 season
- Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Trump ban impact on Twitter stocks
- LIVE TODAY: Newsom to give coronavirus briefing as CA deaths top 30,000
- NBA considers pause as COVID cases grow