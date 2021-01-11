NBA considers pause as COVID cases grow

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr huddles with players during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA is considering a pause as cases continue growing in the league.

A source told KRON4’s Jason Dumas that the pause would be 7-14 days, if enacted. However, the NBA is hoping they won’t have to do it.

The NBA brass & GMs are expected to meet virtually either Monday or Tuesday to reconsider safety protocols.

Mike Bass, an NBA spokesman said there are no official plans to pause at this time.

“We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly. There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols,” Bass said.

Source: NBA considering a 7 to 14 day pause amidst the growing rate of positive cases within the league. The NBA brass & GMs will meet virtually today or tomorrow to reconsider safety protocols. The league wants to avoid a pause but it is on the table. @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 11, 2021

The NBA had recently postponed several games due to COVID-19.

Monday’s game between the Mavericks and Pelicans, plus Tuesday’s game between the Bulls and Celtics were postponed.

And the Boston-Miami matchup was completely called off. Contract tracing has made it so teams aren’t having enough players to play a game.

Check back for updates.